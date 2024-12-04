Sara Tendulkar's new job is...

Rumours continue to swirl around Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Is she making her Bollywood debut, is she not?

Sara has been spotted in Mumbai's Pali Hill area, entering a vanity van parked outside a studio, earlier this year.





Today, her dad staunched the Bollywood rumours with this post:





"Im overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the

@STF_India as Director.





"She holds a Masters degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle.





#SachinTendulkarFoundation #STF."





Or maybe, Sara will multitask and do a film yet.







