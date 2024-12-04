RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sara Tendulkar's new job is...

December 04, 2024  12:06
image
Rumours continue to swirl around Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Is she making her Bollywood debut, is she not?
Sara has been spotted in Mumbai's Pali Hill area, entering a vanity van parked outside a studio, earlier this year.

Today, her dad staunched the Bollywood rumours with this post:

"Im overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the 
@STF_India as Director.

"She holds a Masters degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle.

#SachinTendulkarFoundation #STF."

Or maybe, Sara will multitask and do a film yet. 


   
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's official! Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maha CM
It's official! Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maha CM

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

LIVE! Rahul: Ready to go alone to Sambhal but...
LIVE! Rahul: Ready to go alone to Sambhal but...

Ex-terrorist opens fire at SAD's Badal at Golden Temple
Ex-terrorist opens fire at SAD's Badal at Golden Temple

The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.

SEE: Moment when gunman opened fire at Sukhbir Badal
SEE: Moment when gunman opened fire at Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.

On way to Sambhal, Rahul, Priyanka stopped at UP border
On way to Sambhal, Rahul, Priyanka stopped at UP border

Curbs under Section 163 (power to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which were set to expire on Sunday, have now been extended till December 31 in Sambhal.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances