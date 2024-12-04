RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Meet the man who saved Sukbhir Badal's life today

December 04, 2024  16:56
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, Jasbir Singh, recounted the assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, describing how the police acted swiftly to thwart the attack.

Singh explained that despite instructions not to frisk or stop anyone, he identified the alleged attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, and took immediate action. The Punjab Police managed to neutralise the threat, seize the weapon, and arrest the suspect promptly.

"When he (Narain Singh Chaura) came there, I was standing alert. Looking at him, everything became clear. He was rounded up, his pistol taken away, and he was arrested," Singh said in a video released by the Aam Aadmi Party PRO.

Jasbir Singh was reportedly one of the officers who overpowered the alleged attacker, successfully foiling the assassination attempt.

"Officers had already briefed us that nothing untoward should happen here. So, we were on full alert, upholding the decorum of Darbar Sahib," ASI Singh added.

According to Punjab Police, the attacker has a criminal background with over 21 cases registered against him.

"This person has been arrested, and he has a previous criminal record. There are more than 21 cases registered against him. Police are interrogating him, and as we uncover more facts, we will share them with you," said Punjab Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla. -- ANI
