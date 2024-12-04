RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Corporation and personal income tax collections decline in October

December 04, 2024  09:21
image
October this year, as always, fell in the festival season but that did not manifest in high tax numbers, particularly direct taxes. For instance, corporation-tax was down 16 per cent at Rs 26,356 crore in the month year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while personal income tax fell 12 per cent at Rs 61,937 crore. 

This resulted in a decline of 11.9 per cent at Rs 88,293 crore in direct taxes in the month. As such, corporation-tax collection rose by just 1.2 per cent till October this financial year while the Budget has projected this tax to rise almost 12 per cent during FY25. 

Personal income tax was up 16.8 per cent during the first seven months of FY25, which is much higher than the 13.6 per cent projected by the Budget for the year, show figures released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). 

Direct taxes rose 11.1 per cent at slightly over Rs 11 trillion during April-October on a yearly basis while the Budget has projected them to rise 12.8 per cent.

 In the previous year too, corporation-tax collection fell 13 per cent in October but then Diwali fell on November 13, which meant festivities were for a few more days. However, personal income tax rose almost 24 per cent in October in FY24.

Corporation tax was up 14.8 per cent till October last financial year, while personal income tax rose almost 24 per cent. Besides these two taxes, excise duty was down 12 per cent in October this financial year. This led to a rise of just 0.6 per cent of excise duty till October whereas the Budget has projected a rise of 4.5 per cent for the year. 

-- Indivjal Dhasmana/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal in Golden temple
LIVE! Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal in Golden temple

5.3 magnitude quake hits Telangana, tremors felt in AP
5.3 magnitude quake hits Telangana, tremors felt in AP

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

South Korean Prez lifts martial law after backlash
South Korean Prez lifts martial law after backlash

Members of the opposition escalated their criticism of Yoon, with some threatening to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president.

Mahayuti to drop ministers who...: Sena leader
Mahayuti to drop ministers who...: Sena leader

A broad consensus has emerged among top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and other Mahayuti allies to drop ministers facing serious allegations of corruption in the new government, a Shiv Sena leader said on Tuesday.

Sambhal police finds 'Made in Pakistan' cartridges
Sambhal police finds 'Made in Pakistan' cartridges

Besides, the team also found one empty cartridge which had 'made in USA' written on it, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances