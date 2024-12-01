RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump threatens BRICS nations of 100% tariff if....

December 01, 2024  12:37
President-elect Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned BRICS countries against any move to replace the US dollar and has sought a commitment from the nine-member group that includes India, Russia, China, and Brazil. 

BRICS, formed in 2009, is the only major international group of which the United States is not a part. 

Its other members are South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. 

Over the past few years a few of its member countries, in particular Russia and China, are seeking an alternative to the US Dollar or create own BRICS currency. 

India has so far not been part of the move. 

On Saturday, Trump warned BRICS nations against such a move. 

"The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER," the president-elect said in a post on Truth Social, a platform owned by him. 

"We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy," Trump warned. 

"They can go find another 'sucker!' There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America," he said. 

At the 2023 summit in South Africa, BRICS countries committed to study the feasibility of a new common currency. 

A proposal in this regard was made by the Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva. 

India, an important pillar of BRICS, has said it is against de-dollarisation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump threatens BRICS nations of 100% tariff if....
LIVE! Trump threatens BRICS nations of 100% tariff if....

Trump names Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI chief
Trump names Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI chief

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel, a close confidante, as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This appointment would make Patel the highest-ranking Indian American in Trump's incoming...

Will jointly decide on swearing-in modalities: Mahayuti
Will jointly decide on swearing-in modalities: Mahayuti

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, will decide whether only the chief minister and deputy CMs will take the oath of office on December 5, or whether ministers will also be sworn in. The...

ASI seeks Sambhal mosque's control, cites heritage tag
ASI seeks Sambhal mosque's control, cites heritage tag

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought control and management of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, citing its status as a protected heritage structure. The request comes after violence erupted during a...

TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple
TTD bans political, hate speeches near Tirupati temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, has banned political and hate speeches at Tirumala. The decision comes in response to recent incidents where individuals, including political leaders,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances