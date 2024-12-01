RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Chennai airport resumes ops after Fengal

December 01, 2024  08:56
A flooded street in Puducherry/ANI on X
Flight operations at the Chennai International Airport resumed early on Sunday morning after Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. 

Shiva, a passenger travelling to Abu Dhabi via Air Arabia flight, said, "We have been waiting here since 8 PM last night. I am from Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu. The airline we booked with is not responding to us, and we haven't even received a water bottle or food from them."    

"I request the airline to respond and ensure the comfort of passengers. They should have arranged a place for us to wait, but in this weather, we are waiting in an open area," he added. 

The airport had temporarily suspended operations on Saturday due to strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by cyclones. 

Airlines had issued travel advisories and updated their flight schedules in response to the continuous downpours in Tamil Nadu. 

Several passengers experienced delays, with many stranded at the airport for 8 to 10 hours due to the sudden cancellation of flights. 

According to the India meteorological department, cyclone Fengal, which had been stationary over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was classified as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 65-75 km/h, gusting up to 85 km/h. 

The IMD stated that the cyclone would gradually weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and continue to move west-southwestward. -- ANI
