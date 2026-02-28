HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman Allegedly Beaten to Death by Husband in Patna's Danapur

Woman Allegedly Beaten to Death by Husband in Patna's Danapur

Source: PTI
February 28, 2026 17:22 IST

In a tragic incident in Patna's Danapur, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who has been taken into custody as police investigate this domestic violence case.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A woman in Patna's Danapur was allegedly beaten to death by her husband, leading to his arrest.
  • The incident occurred at Sri Ram Nagar, prompting a police investigation and forensic analysis.
  • The victim's body has been handed over to her parents in Saran district after an autopsy.
  • Police are investigating the domestic violence case following a complaint filed by the victim's parents.

A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Patna's Danapur locality on Saturday, an officer said.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, he said.

 

The incident occurred at Sri Ram Nagar which falls under the Danapur Police Station area of Patna district.

Police Investigation Details

Danapur SHO Prashant Kumar Bharadwaj told reporters: "We received information that a man named Sonu, who hails from Saran district but was residing at his brother-in-law's house in Danapur, beat his wife to death."

Bharadwaj said that the victim's body has been handed over to her parents in Saran district after an autopsy.

Her parents have filed a complaint with the police, and further investigation is underway, he said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also investigated the crime scene, the SHO added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
