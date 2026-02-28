Woman Allegedly Beaten to Death by Husband in Patna's Danapur

In a tragic incident in Patna's Danapur, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who has been taken into custody as police investigate this domestic violence case.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A woman in Patna's Danapur was allegedly beaten to death by her husband, leading to his arrest.

The incident occurred at Sri Ram Nagar, prompting a police investigation and forensic analysis.

The victim's body has been handed over to her parents in Saran district after an autopsy.

Police are investigating the domestic violence case following a complaint filed by the victim's parents.

A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Patna's Danapur locality on Saturday, an officer said.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, he said.

The incident occurred at Sri Ram Nagar which falls under the Danapur Police Station area of Patna district.

Police Investigation Details

Danapur SHO Prashant Kumar Bharadwaj told reporters: "We received information that a man named Sonu, who hails from Saran district but was residing at his brother-in-law's house in Danapur, beat his wife to death."

Bharadwaj said that the victim's body has been handed over to her parents in Saran district after an autopsy.

Her parents have filed a complaint with the police, and further investigation is underway, he said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also investigated the crime scene, the SHO added.