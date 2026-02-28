HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man, Brother Get Life Term for Wife's Murder

Man, Brother Get Life Term for Wife's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 01:10 IST

x

A Kaushambi court delivers justice, sentencing a man and his brother to life in prison for the brutal murder of his wife, exposing a case initially disguised as suicide.

Key Points

  • A Kaushambi court sentenced a man and his brother to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife.
  • The victim, Gyanmati, was initially reported to have died by suicide after a fight with her husband.
  • A post-mortem revealed severe injuries, confirming that Gyanmati was murdered.
  • The husband, Amardev, and his brother, Manoj, were convicted and fined Rs 20,000 each for the murder.

A court here on Friday held a man and his brother guilty of killing his wife and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment, a lawyer said on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farida Begum also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicts.

 

On February 21, 2017, Karari police station received information about the death of a woman in Guwara Tayyabpur village. They were initially told that she had consumed poison after a fight with her husband, Amardev, said additional district government advocate (Criminal) Anirudh Mishra.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Karari police station under relevant sections.

The post-mortem report of the woman, Gyanmati, revealed severe injuries to her neck, legs, and shoulders, confirming murder, he said.

Subsequently, the investigating officer filed a chargesheet in the court, naming her husband Amardev and brother-in-law Manoj for murder, the lawyer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecrimesAgainstWomen

RELATED STORIES

Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Men Threaten Judge After Life Sentence in UP Murder Case
Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri
Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri
UP: Young Couple Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected
UP: Young Couple Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after wedding0:47

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after...

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains0:38

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO