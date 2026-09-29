Woman, out to collect loan amount, raped at knifepoint in Bihar

00:21

A woman associated with the JEEViKA self-help group programme was allegedly raped at knifepoint in Begusarai district, days after cases of atrocities were reported from Jamui, Samastipur and Mandar Hills in Banka district.



RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the government over the incidents, claiming an atmosphere of insecurity, injustice and oppression was prevailing in the state.



Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor alleged that the spate of "unending crimes" was a result of people voting an "uneducated person possessing a criminal mindset" to power.



Police said the survivor was collecting loan repayments from women associated with JEEViKA self-help groups in her locality around 7.30 am on Sunday when she encountered her neighbour Vikram Kumar Sahni, who allegedly tricked her into getting onto his motorcycle.



Sahni allegedly took her to near a cinema hall, from where another accused, Rohit Kumar, took her to a nearby hotel on the pretext of having a conversation, they said.



Rohit allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint, assaulted her and recorded the act on his mobile phone, police said in a statement.



The woman managed to escape from the hotel and returned home, where she narrated the incident to her family and subsequently lodged a police complaint. -- PTI

