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Why MRPL Shares Fell 10 Per Cent From Day's High

Wed, 30 September 2026
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15:38
Kind courtesy MRPL
Kind courtesy MRPL
On Wednesday, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd shares fell as much as 10% from the days high after an explosion-like incident was reported at the company's refinery facility near Jakotte in Mangaluru in Karnataka.

The houses were shaking and people were reporting "tremor-like" sensations.

There were reports of a loud explosion followed by a large plume of thick black smoke that was apparently visible even from far-off places. 

The stock had rose to touch a day's high of Rs 180.75. 

However, it tumbled after reports of the incident emerged and touched an intraday low of Rs 162.40 at 1:50 pm, down Rs 18.35, or 10.15%, from the day's high.

According to India TV, MRPL said the blast took place in the CHT unit. There was no immediate detailed official statement from the company about the incident or its cause.

Credit: Rediff News

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