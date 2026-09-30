Why Hospitals Stocks Are Taking A Beating Today On Bourses

13:44

Courtesy Apollo Hospitals

Hospital stocks came under strong selling pressure on Wednesday morning on the bourses with counters falling up to 7% amid heavy volume.





Major stocks such as Max Healthcare Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Yatharth Hospital, Fortis Healthcare, Artemis Medicare Services and Aster DM Quality Care fell between 5% and 7%.





The sudden fall appears to have been triggered by the Supreme Court's criticism of the commercialisation of private healthcare.





On Tuesday, the Supreme Court voiced serious concerns over the "carnage" of exorbitant drug markups, particularly for cancer medicines, and urged the Centre to implement a uniform 16% margin and address unethical hospital practices.





Another trigger is believed to be profit-booking after the US announced that certain speciality medicines and their ingredients would be exempt from a new 100% tariff on patented drugs.





With the Q2 earnings season set to begin next week, fresh momentum in the sector could emerge if companies report earnings above market expectations.





Credit: Rediff News