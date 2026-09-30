Where Are 74% Indian Entrepreneurs Planning To Shift?

13:25

Reuters





Credit: Rediff News, Inputs from Business Standard

According to HSBC's Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2026, nearly three-quarters of Indian entrepreneurs plan to relocate or add another residency, highlighting the increasingly global outlook of the country's wealthy business owners.Singapore emerged as the most popular destination followed by France, UK and the US.Indian entrepreneurs are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) faster than their global peers, viewing it as a driver of business transformation.The report found that 99% of Indian entrepreneurs surveyed have already made, or plan to make, changes to their business operations in response to AI.More than half (54%) plan to invest between 11% and 30% of their turnover in AI, compared with 61% globally.Countering widespread concerns about AI's impact on jobs, 45 per cent of Indian entrepreneurs surveyed expect AI to increase employee headcount over the next two years, while 25 per cent expect it to decline.