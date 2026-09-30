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Vidya Balan Starts Shooting For R Balki's New Tamil Film

Wed, 30 September 2026
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Vidya Balan/Instagram
Vidya Balan/Instagram
Vidya Balan is all set to star in a Tamil film, directed by R Balki.

 The actor made the announcement on Instagram, writing, 'New Tamil Film with R Balki.'

The last time Vidya collaborated with Balki was in Shamitabh (2015), where she made a special appearance.

 Before that, she had worked with him in 2009's Paa, where she played the mother of a child suffering from a genetic disorder called progeria. Amitabh Bachchan played her child while her husband's role was played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Vidya was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, which released in May 2026, where she played the shrewd Badi Begum.

But before the Balki film, Vidya will be seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, directed by Nelson. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan has a cameo role in the film.

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