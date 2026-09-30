U.S leave last air base in Iraq

16:24

A US military transport aircraft stands at Camp Victory near Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq, September 29, 2026. US forces are set to withdraw from their last bases in Iraq by September 30, ending more than two decades of military presence in the country. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

US forces have completed their withdrawal from the last airbase in Erbil, Iraq, thus bringing an end to Operation Inherent Resolve.





Operation Inherent Resolve was the US’s military mission to defeat ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).





“This milestone reflects the success of a 12-year campaign that defeated ISIS as an organised military threat in Iraq and across the region,” said a statement from the US department of war.





“The primary responsibility for addressing Iraq's remaining security challenges, including ISIS remnants and Iran-aligned militias that undermine Iraqi sovereignty and regional stability, now rests with the Government of Iraq.





“The United States remains committed to counterterrorism and will continue to work with Iraq and our partners to ensure ISIS can never reconstitute from Iraqi territory,” the statement added.









Erbil was the last US airbase in Iraq after the toppling of Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003.