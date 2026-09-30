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Trump: US took record oil out of Strait of Hormuz

Wed, 30 September 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said Iran would "give up" and claimed that the United States had taken more oil out of the Strait of Hormuz over the previous couple of days than at any point in history.

Trump made the remarks while addressing reporters at the White House following a luncheon with leading technology company executives, where he and tech leaders discussed the administration's approach to advanced artificial intelligence and signed a joint commitment on the safety of frontier computing models.

"They will give up... We took more oil out of the Hormuz Strait over the last couple days than at any point in history," Trump said.

The remarks came after Trump and the chief executives of leading technology companies on Tuesday signed a joint, "morally binding" accord committing to implement a comprehensive framework of "four layers of controls and audits" to govern the safety of frontier computing models, while keeping the door open to future legislative codification. -- ANI

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