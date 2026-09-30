Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

The American Who Sings Outside SRK's Mannat

Wed, 30 September 2026
Share:
15:14
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
He teaches history but loves Bollywood, especially its songs.

And that love story began -- wait for it, Virat -- when he saw the bubbly, chirpy Anushka Sharma in Rab De Bana Di Jodi.

Soon Eric Azevedo, a 30-year-old history teacher from California, saw himself returning to Mumbai regularly, singing Hindi gaane on its streets, including outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat.

Eric has even created a song, in Hindi at that, for Mumbai's rickshawwallahs.

Watch him sing his songs for you on The Rediff Podcast.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Civilian pilots step in to safely land Tel Aviv-bound flight
LIVE! Civilian pilots step in to safely land Tel Aviv-bound flight

'Pilot stabbed': Flydubai jet to Israel lands in Saudi
'Pilot stabbed': Flydubai jet to Israel lands in Saudi

A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after an apparent altercation in the cockpit. Israeli officials confirmed a "severe disaster" was averted, with initial fears of a hijacking...

Oppn declares all-out war on SIR, announces march to EC
Oppn declares all-out war on SIR, announces march to EC

The INDIA bloc has formulated a joint action plan to address the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row and concerns over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Following a meeting of key opposition leaders, the alliance announced a series of...

'Every Soldier Had To Return After Surgical Strikes'
'Every Soldier Had To Return After Surgical Strikes'

'On two feet or on somebody's back, every soldier had to return'

Asian Games: Indian Men's Compound Team Wins Gold to Complete Stunning Hat-trick
Asian Games: Indian Men's Compound Team Wins Gold to Complete Stunning Hat-trick

The Indian men's team scripted a sensational comeback to defeat China in final, helping the country's compound archers complete a hat-trick of gold medals at the Asian Games after the mixed team and women also finished on top.