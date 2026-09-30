The American Who Sings Outside SRK's Mannat

He teaches history but loves Bollywood, especially its songs.
And that love story began -- wait for it, Virat -- when he saw the bubbly, chirpy Anushka Sharma in Rab De Bana Di Jodi
.
Soon Eric Azevedo, a 30-year-old history teacher from California, saw himself returning to Mumbai regularly, singing Hindi gaane
on its streets, including outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat.
Eric has even created a song, in Hindi at that, for Mumbai's rickshawwallah
s.Watch him sing
his songs for you on The Rediff Podcast.