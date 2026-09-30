Squadron Leader Dr Pallakshi Prasad Shines In NEET PG

15:46

Squadron Leader Pallakshi Prasad/DGAFS-MoD/X

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Squadron Leader Pallakshi Prasad, posted at Air Force Station Kanpur secured All-India rank 2 in the NEET PG exam.





Commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2021, she served aboard a naval warship before moving to the Indian Air Force in 2025. The officer secured third rank in AFMC’s girl's merit list during selection and was among the top six in her graduating class, reported the Times of India.





She is married to an IAF doctor. Her mother is at a senior position in Infosys and father Chandra Kishore Prasad works for Indian Railways and has co-authored a book on KAVACH, the automatic train protection system.





The doctor wants to specialise in radiology, internal medicine and dermatology, said the TOI report.





— REDIFF NEWS