She now needs Cong: Adhir's jibe after Mamata attends INDIA meet

20:05

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Mamata Banerjee over her participation in an INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, questioning whether her renewed engagement with the grand old party also meant she was now willing to accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership of the opposition ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.



Chowdhury, a former West Bengal Congress president and a vocal critic of the ex-CM, said opposition parties should recognise the Lok Sabha LoP as the face of their political fight, while questioning Banerjee's earlier reservations about Rahul Gandhi's leadership.



"Didi had to go to Delhi, you all know the reason... It's because she has lost in West Bengal," Chowdhury said at a press conference.



"Many so-called leaders had earlier opposed Rahul Gandhi's leadership of the opposition bloc. But the reality is that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the alliance and he should be at the forefront," he said.



Had Banerjee supported Gandhi's leadership when the INDIA bloc held its initial meetings, "the situation in the country today might have been different", Chowdhury said.



"As Mamata Banerjee has lost elections in West Bengal and her party has split, she wants an alliance with the Congress, after trying to wipe out our party in the last 15 years. All these years, TMC did everything to undermine the INDIA bloc and the Congress," he added.



His remarks came after Banerjee attended a three-and-a-half-hour meeting with INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday to chalk out a joint strategy on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and opposition concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission.



The meeting was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, among others.



The opposition bloc finalised a joint action plan over the SIR issue, including 'Save Democracy' marches from October 2 to 8, demonstrations before district magistrates and a march by opposition MPs to the Election Commission's office on October 6. A larger rally is also planned in Delhi on November 1.