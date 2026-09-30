Sensex, Nifty end lower after volatile session

16:16

Indian benchmark indices ended lower after a volatile session on Wednesday, extending the prevailing corrective trend as selling pressure returned in the afternoon following an initial recovery attempt. Weakness in pharma, healthcare and metal stocks, along with persistent foreign investor outflows, kept market sentiment subdued.



The Nifty settled at 22,620.45, down 95.75 points or 0.42 per cent against the previous close of 22,716.20. The Sensex ended at 72,480.29, down 48.78 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close of 72,529.07.



After a largely flat opening, the benchmark indices initially attempted a recovery, with the Sensex gaining over 500 points and the Nifty moving above the 22,800 level. However, the recovery failed to sustain, with selling resuming in the afternoon and dragging the Nifty towards 22,600. -- ANI