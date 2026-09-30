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Sena-UBT leader shot dead in Thane

Wed, 30 September 2026
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08:18
Pradeep Purnekar was part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena
Pradeep Purnekar was part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Manpada-Ganesh Nagar area of Thane late on Tuesday night. 

According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 pm in front of Purnekar's office, where unidentified attackers allegedly opened fire at him before fleeing from the spot. 

Purnekar sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest and succumbed to his injuries, officials said. His body is being sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem examination. 

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify the accused.

The party workers and local residents gathered in the area following the shooting.

Security has been heightened in the area, with additional police teams and personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) deployed. 

Police are examining available evidence and gathering information to establish the motive behind the attack. 

Further details are awaited. 

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