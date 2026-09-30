Screen Time More Damaging Than Poverty

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IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Andi Graf/Wikimedia Commons

Children spending higher screen time are likely to suffer more damage than being born into poverty.





Excessive time spent on social media, gaming and streaming can affect school grades, weaken language skills and cause greater emotional problems like anxiety and depression, reported London’s The Daily Telegraph.





The report is based on a study by the University of Calgary in Canada which analysed 2.8 million children in 64 countries.





‘The strength of these links was ‘similar in magnitude to or larger’ than other established influences on child development, including socioeconomic status, parenting behaviour and premature birth,’ said the researchers.





Time spent on digital devices impacts children’s growth and development more than their economic condition and parental behaviour.





‘Most adolescents now communicate through apps like Snapchat and other messaging platforms,” Dr Sheri Madigan from the University of Calgary Madigan explains. “Some teens without smartphones struggle because they’re not able to stay in touch with their friends. There’s this whole universe of communication that they’re not a part of, and as a result, they can feel left out, which also affects their mental health,’ she pointed out.



