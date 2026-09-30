Rs 3000 cr-worth drugs seized (that's 50 luxe villas in Bandra)

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-- ANI

The Indian Coast Guard, in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat, seized approximately 526 kg of narcotics valued at over Rs 3,000 crore in the international market after intercepting an Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea west of Lakshadweep, officials said.The operation was carried out on September 25 following actionable intelligence. According to the Coast Guard, the seized contraband comprised heroin and methamphetamine, and five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel were apprehended.The Coast Guard said its personnel conducted coordinated sea-air surveillance, tracked the suspicious vessel and launched a hot pursuit before boarding the dhow.The vessel, the apprehended crew and the seized contraband were subsequently escorted to Mumbai under armed security for joint interrogation and further legal proceedings.The operation was conducted in coordination with Gujarat ATS as part of efforts to detect and disrupt suspected transnational maritime drug-smuggling networks.The seizure comes amid continuing efforts by Indian maritime and law enforcement agencies to prevent narcotics from being smuggled through sea routes. The Indian Coast Guard has previously carried out joint operations with Gujarat ATS and other agencies to intercept vessels suspected of transporting illegal drugs.In April 2025, the Coast Guard, in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS, seized 307.5 kg of narcotics off the Gujarat coast, according to the Coast Guard's official record of interdiction cases.Maritime routes in the Arabian Sea have been the focus of several drug-interdiction operations involving Indian agencies, with intelligence inputs, vessel surveillance and coordination between maritime and land-based enforcement units playing a role in identifying suspected consignments.