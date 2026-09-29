Rains lash parts of Mumbai, waterlogging reported in low-lying areas

00:24

Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday evening, with waterlogging reported in some low-lying areas, including the Andheri subway, officials said.



The eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai received more rain compared to the island city areas. Some parts of south Mumbai received only light showers.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a nowcast issued at 7 pm, warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light spells of rain and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai in the next three hours.



The IMD issued a yellow warning for the city and advised people to take precautions.



According to BMC officials, rain gauges at Kala Killa Municipal School (Dharavi) recorded 14 mm, Rawali Camp (Sion) 10.8 mm, F North Ward Office (Matunga) 10.2 mm, Wadala Fire Station (Wadala) 9.14 mm and Dadar Fire Station (Dadar) 8.8 mm of rainfall.



In the western suburbs, Aarey Colony Municipal School (Goregaon) recorded 64 mm, Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary 55.4 mm, Malpa Dongari Municipal School (Andheri) 50.2 mm, K East Ward Office (Andheri East) 48.2 mm and Versova WWTF and Lagoons (Versova) 45.4 mm of rain. -- PTI