PETA India moves SC to send back elephant Madhuri to Vantara

17:47

PETA India has moved the Supreme Court seeking "urgent intervention" to restore elephant Madhuri's rehabilitation at Vantara in Jamnagar, alleging that her return to a Kolhapur mutt has left her "shackled and alone" again.



People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Wednesday said Madhuri was returned to the Nandani Mutt in Kolhapur on September 11-12 and "forced to endure a barrage of fireworks, screaming crowds and blaring horns" immediately upon reaching Kolhapur.



The organisation said Madhuri "shockingly arrived shackled and hobbled, like a prisoner".



"Madhuri has gone from living restraint-free with an elephant best friend, Shanti, to being shackled and alone again at a shed experts deemed unsuitable for her long-term care," PETA India vice president of policy Khushboo Gupta said.



"PETA India calls for the restoration of Madhuri's rehabilitation at Vantara so that she may resume the specialised care, freedom and the company of other elephants she desperately needs for her physical and mental wellbeing," Gupta said.



PETA India's application notes that after living 33 years in solitary confinement and chains at the mutt, Madhuri finally had the opportunity to form social bonds with other rescued elephants, walk free from chains and receive appropriate treatment for her pain through state-of-the-art elephant-specific veterinary facilities at Vantara.



According to PETA India, Madhuri arrived at Vantara with chronic foot issues, signs of laminitis, a long-standing abscess and painful swellings on both knees, and fractures and arthritis from her time walking on the tar roads for the processions and standing stationary for long periods on hard surfaces at the math.



The application pleads that Madhuri's transfer back to the mutt was in violation of the Bombay High Court's order dated July 16, 2025 and the Supreme Court's earlier order dated July 28, 2025 directing her transfer to Vantara's Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), Jamnagar, for long-term rehabilitation and species-specific specialised care. -- PTI