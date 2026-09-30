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Pak Lashkar terrorist wanted in Pahalgam attack killed

Wed, 30 September 2026
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09:29
The Pahalgam massacre occurred in April last year
The Pahalgam massacre occurred in April last year
Security forces on Wednesday recovered the body of a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, along with war-like stores during a search operation in the general area of Palmaidan in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The killing of Moosa was confirmed by the Sringar based Chinar corps which said, "During the search early morning in General Area Palmaidan, body of Pak based Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa recovered along with war like stores."

The Army and other security agencies on Wednesay launched OP KORAG, in the Yousmarg area sased on specific intelligence input. A Joint Search Operation was launched when vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which Hashim Moosa was neutralised.

According to the update issued by the security forces, the operation remained underway, with personnel continuing search operations in the area.

Hashim Moosa, was named as one on the key suscuspect involved in the Pahalgam attack of 2025 which killed 26 tourists. JK Police had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs on information leading to the arrest of Pakistan nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa in the wake of the terror attack. According to sources in the security agencies, Hashim Moosa, had served as a para-commando in Pakistan's Special Service Group. -- ANI

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