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OTT releases coming up in October

Wed, 30 September 2026
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A scene from Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
A scene from Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
October has a full menu of interesting OTT shows and films lined up.

With the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend coming up, at least eight shows and films will premiere on OTT. There's the comedy Dupahiya Season 2, the heartfelt film, Ohh My Dog, the hilariously chaotic Chumbak 2, the Karthi-style action in Sardar, the long-delayed film, Pooja Meri Jaan, the Malayalam superhit Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and the Tamil romance, #Love. 

The month promises a lot more, and you can check out the entire line-up right here.

 If you prefer to step into the theatres for your filmi entertainment, check out October's big screen releases right here.

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