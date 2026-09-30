Oracle's Larry Ellison buys homes for his family's staff

12:46

Pic: Larry Ellisson/Wikimedia Commons

Tech-billionaire and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison bought 8 homes for approximately $10 billion for family staff including his children’s tutors close to his ocean-front sprawling residence in Florida.





The Wall Street Journal reported that the homes are inside a gated community called Palm Meadows Estates on Boynton Beach. They were purchased in 2023.





Ellison has five children below 18 with his sixth wife Jolin. The billionaire’s own compound includes buildings where his children are home schooled. The children are taught several languages and are tutored by a selection of tutors, said the report.





Ellison has two older children from earlier marriages. His son is chief executive of Paramount and daughter Megan is a film producer. Megan founded Annapurna Pictures named after the mountain in Nepal which she climbed. The company produced Oscar-nominated films for best picture – Zero Dark Thirty, American Hustle, Her and Phantom Thread.



