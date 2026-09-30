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Only 62 Million Invest In MFs Despite 500-550 Million UPI Users

Wed, 30 September 2026
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India has approximately 500 to 550 million active UPI users, yet only around 62 million individuals invest in mutual funds and approximately 50 million participate actively in equity markets, according to the latest EY report.

Investable assets of households have grown to nearly $5.2 trillion in FY25, increasing their share of total household assets to approximately 34 per cent from 28 per cent in FY15, the report said.

Individual investors account for 18.7 per cent of the Indian equity market, the highest level recorded in over two decades, the report added.

Districts beyond the top 10 accounted for 70 per cent of NSE-registered investors trading in FY25, compared with 61 per cent in FY21, it said.

NSE's latest Market Pulse report said the registered investor base stood at 135 million in August 2026.

Between FY19 and FY27 so far, the investor base in North India expanded 6.5 times, followed by East India at 6.1 times, while South India and West India grew 4.3 times and 4.1 times, respectively.  

-- Shilpa Rangarajan, Business Standard

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