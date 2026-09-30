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One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Yousmarg

Wed, 30 September 2026
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08:26
Representational image
Representational image
One terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Korag area of Yousmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a joint search operation based on specific intelligence inputs in the area.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, J&K Police and Srinagar Sector CRPF in general area Korag, Yousmarg." 

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised. Operation is in progress," it added. -- ANI

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