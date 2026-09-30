One last koffee...: Karan Johar announces last and final season

15:28

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the last season of his popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' with an emotionally driven message recalling the origins of the project and the disadvantages associated with it.



From the very first season in 2004, this iconic chat show has brought together India's biggest stars and, in the process, captured an ever-changing world of relationships, fame, ambition and celebrity.



The numerous seasons of the show gave several headlines, memes, debates and enduring memories for its viewers and the fans of Bollywood. Now, Karan Johar is raising his mug one last time and has decided to bring this journey to a close.



In an emotionally charged announcement, Karan looks back at the journey that has been as unpredictable, irreverent and unforgettable as the show itself, acknowledging the controversies, conjecture, trolling and conversations that have followed Koffee With Karan, while also recognising the extraordinary love that has kept audiences returning to the couch year after year. -- ANI