No Shaque About Tahir Raj Bhasin's Career!

Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled with the response his latest OTT series, Shaque: Trust No One
, is getting.
The actor plays Parineeti Chopra's husband in the film, who seems to have many grey shades.
"I would like to flip that and say that we are ecstatic because it has connected way better than we expected. The audience's response is something you cannot second-guess or shape. I think the beauty of social media is that anyone with a camera can give their feedback on a show, and that feedback is genuine because even though they might have only 200 followers, they are going to recommend it," Tahir tells Mayur Sanap/ Rediff
.
The actor, who was first seen in Mardaani
before moving on to roles in Chhichhore, '83
and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen
, will be seen next in Vikram Phadnis' Hindi directorial debut, Pal Bhar Ke Liye
.Click here
to read the entire interview.