Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

No Shaque About Tahir Raj Bhasin's Career!

Wed, 30 September 2026
Share:
14:04
image
Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled with the response his latest OTT series, Shaque: Trust No One, is getting.

 The actor plays Parineeti Chopra's husband in the film, who seems to have many grey shades.

 "I would like to flip that and say that we are ecstatic because it has connected way better than we expected. The audience's response is something you cannot second-guess or shape. I think the beauty of social media is that anyone with a camera can give their feedback on a show, and that feedback is genuine because even though they might have only 200 followers, they are going to recommend it," Tahir tells Mayur Sanap/ Rediff.

The actor, who was first seen in Mardaani before moving on to roles in Chhichhore, '83 and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, will be seen next in Vikram Phadnis' Hindi directorial debut, Pal Bhar Ke Liye.

Click here to read the entire interview.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai family keeps body in freezer for 4 years
LIVE! Mumbai family keeps body in freezer for 4 years

'Every Soldier Had To Return After Surgical Strikes'
'Every Soldier Had To Return After Surgical Strikes'

'On two feet or on somebody's back, every soldier had to return'

Indian sailor, 4 others killed by Somali pirates
Indian sailor, 4 others killed by Somali pirates

An Indian sailor was among five crew members killed by pirates aboard the Palau-flagged fuel tanker MT Honour 25 in Somalia. Puntland Maritime Police Force rescued the vessel, apprehending 16 suspected pirates. Separately, another...

Antilia bomb scare: HC stays bail granted to Sachin Waze
Antilia bomb scare: HC stays bail granted to Sachin Waze

The Bombay High Court has granted an ad-interim stay on a special court's order that had given bail to dismissed cop Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenged the bail, arguing...

India vs WI, 2nd ODI Updates: Campbell showing India bowlers no mercy
India vs WI, 2nd ODI Updates: Campbell showing India bowlers no mercy