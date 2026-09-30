Neeru Dhanda didn't even have a gun of her own

08:24

Following Neeru Dhanda's historic shooting gold at the Asian Games, the shooter's father Suresh hailed her daughter's win and opened up about how she got into the sport, honing her craft initially with someone else's gun when her family could not afford her one.



Neeru's historic medal win marked a landmark moment for Indian shooting as she became the country's first woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. She also set an Asian record on her Games debut in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28.



Speaking to ANI, Neeru's father Suresh said about the win, "I am very happy. There is happiness in the village--not just for me, but for the whole village. I am a farmer. The family is overjoyed; the news has spread throughout the village and the extended family."



On how she got into shooting, Suresh recalled that it was support from wrestler Somveer, her maternal aunt's son, which got her into the sport and the gun with which she used to practice was not even her own.



"She got into sports through wrestler Somveer. We did not even have a gun; she used someone else's. We had no idea she would reach this far. It is thanks to wrestler Somveer who supported and sent her. He is the son of her maternal aunt," he added. -- ANI