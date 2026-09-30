Mumbai family keeps body in freezer for 4 years

12:25

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Mumbai police have discovered the body of an 80-year-old man who died four years ago, uncovering an unusual case in which his family had hoped advances in medicine might eventually make it possible to bring him back to life, reports India Today.



The body was found at a medical clinic in Malad after police received information from an informant.



According to police, the man's family had asked the clinic to preserve his body following his death. They reportedly told staff that they were distressed by his death and hoped to eventually transfer the remains to a cryonics facility in the US that offers long-term preservation, the India Today report said.



The practice of cryopreservation is already used in medicine to preserve cells, tissues and embryos. Cryonics, however, remains experimental and has not been shown to enable the revival of a deceased person.



The process involves cooling human remains to extremely low temperatures after death, based on the hope that future medical advances could eventually repair the damage caused by death and allow a person to be revived.



Police said neither the family nor the clinic informed them that the body was being kept at the facility.



The matter came to light only after an informant alerted police. Officers are now seeking legal advice on how to proceed and consulting experts over whether preserving a human body in these circumstances is permitted and what limits, if any, apply to the length of time it can be kept.