Modi, Trump talk on phone, discuss bilateral ties

19:45

Pic: PIB





The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest, and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation.





The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.





Both leaders also agreed to remain in touch.





PM Modi said he had a productive conversation with President Trump.





"We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies," PM Modi said after talking to President Trump.





He and President Trump have agreed to maintain close engagement to take the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward, the prime minister added.





"We also exchanged views on regional and international issues," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.