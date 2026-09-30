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Mithun's First Look From Jailer 2 Revealed

Wed, 30 September 2026
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Mithun Chakraborty in Jailer 2
Mithun Chakraborty in Jailer 2
Mithun Chakraborty unveiled his look from the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, where he's reportedly playing an antagonist.

Releasing on October 15, Jailer 2 will see the two legendary actors collaborate once again after three decades.

The last time Rajinikanth and Mithun acted together was in the 1995 Bengali movie, Bhagya Debata, where Rajinikanth had a special appearance.

Before that, the duo had acted in the 1989 film, Bhrashtrachar.

Jailer 2 is the sequel of Rajinikanth's 2023 box office superhit.

The film will see Vidya Balan in a pivotal role while Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a cameo.

Mithun was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, which released in 2025.

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