Maha govt orders banks not to visit farmers for loan recovery

10:42

The measure has taken amid the drought in the state. File pic

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed banks not to visit farmers' homes for loan recovery in view of the prevailing drought situation and asked officials to explore whether the RBI could issue a circular suspending such recovery proceedings.



During a meeting of the Bawankule-headed drought relief cabinet sub-committee on Tuesday, directives were also issued for implementing a 10 per cent water cut in urban areas and to maintain the conserved water as a buffer until June next year, according to an official release.



At present, water is being supplied through 560 tankers in the state, it stated, as the panel members suggested proper planning to preserve drinking water supplies for 10 months, before the next monsoon.



The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74 per cent of the state, amid rainfall deficit, and announced relief measures, including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies.



It has activated 'Trigger-1' under its manual for drought management 2016 (updated in 2020) and Drought Management Code to declare drought conditions and initiate relief.



Trigger-1 is the first stage in the state's drought framework, activated by a rainfall deficit of more than 25 per cent combined with a prolonged dry spell of 21 days.



According to Principal Secretary Vinita Ved Singhal, scarcity conditions have been reported in 265 talukas of the state based on information received from divisional commissioners. Drought conditions have become evident under the 'Trigger-1' criteria, while 43 talukas have qualified under 'Trigger-2'.



The required Government Resolution (GR) should be issued without waiting for procedural delays for the 43 talukas and other affected areas, she stressed.



Trigger-2 is the second-stage assessment phase that evaluates the severity and actual impact of a drought using concrete physical and agricultural indicators. The key indicators include extent of crop-sown area and overall crop condition/damage, status of groundwater levels and major reservoir or surface water storage.



Bawankule directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed for recovery of crop loans during the crisis. He also asked Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal to ascertain whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could issue a circular regarding suspension of loan recovery.



District collectors and police officials should be instructed to ensure that banks and credit societies do not approach farmers for recovery of crop loans, the minister said. -- PTI