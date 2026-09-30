Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Jail Bharo Andolan' on Oct 2 from Shivaji Park: CJP

Wed, 30 September 2026
Share:
13:06
image
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that a "Jail Bharo Andolan" will begin from Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti, alleging that the Election Commission's functioning was not in the interest of the country.

After reaching Mumbai, Dipke said that the protest movement would start from Shivaji Park on October 2 and appealed to all political parties to participate in the agitation.

He alleged that the "dictatorship" of the Election Commission was a matter of concern and claimed that collective efforts were needed to bring change in the country.

Supporting the remarks made by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar regarding alleged misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in elections, Deepak said that everyone should come together to address concerns related to the electoral process.

Dipke announced that the Jail Bharo Andolan would be launched on Gandhi Jayanti and urged political parties and people to join the movement.

The announcement comes amid intensifying Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Indian Men's Compound Team Wins Gold to Complete Stunning Hat-trick
Asian Games: Indian Men's Compound Team Wins Gold to Complete Stunning Hat-trick

The Indian men's team scripted a sensational comeback to defeat China in final, helping the country's compound archers complete a hat-trick of gold medals at the Asian Games after the mixed team and women also finished on top.

LIVE! 'Jail Bharo Andolan' on Oct 2 from Shivaji Park: CJP
LIVE! 'Jail Bharo Andolan' on Oct 2 from Shivaji Park: CJP

India vs WI, 2nd ODI Updates: India face pace puzzle in Guwahati ODI
India vs WI, 2nd ODI Updates: India face pace puzzle in Guwahati ODI

Asian Games Updates: Squash: Indian teams enter semis; assured of medals
Asian Games Updates: Squash: Indian teams enter semis; assured of medals

Mumbai family preserves body for 4 years, spends Rs 50L
Mumbai family preserves body for 4 years, spends Rs 50L

An 80-year-old Mumbai man's family has preserved his body for four years due to "deep emotional attachment," spending over Rs 50 lakh. The police, ruling out foul play, confirmed the man died naturally in 2022 and the family is now...