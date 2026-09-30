'Jail Bharo Andolan' on Oct 2 from Shivaji Park: CJP

13:06

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that a "Jail Bharo Andolan" will begin from Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti, alleging that the Election Commission's functioning was not in the interest of the country.



After reaching Mumbai, Dipke said that the protest movement would start from Shivaji Park on October 2 and appealed to all political parties to participate in the agitation.



He alleged that the "dictatorship" of the Election Commission was a matter of concern and claimed that collective efforts were needed to bring change in the country.



Supporting the remarks made by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar regarding alleged misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in elections, Deepak said that everyone should come together to address concerns related to the electoral process.



Dipke announced that the Jail Bharo Andolan would be launched on Gandhi Jayanti and urged political parties and people to join the movement.



The announcement comes amid intensifying Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. -- ANI