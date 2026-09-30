Indian sailor among 5 killed on hijacked tanker in Somalia

13:53

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An Indian sailor was among five crew members killed by pirates aboard a hijacked fuel tanker in Somalia, authorities said, as security forces of the African nation retook control of the vessel.



The Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) said three Pakistanis, one Indian and one Myanmar national were killed early on Tuesday, before its forces launched an operation to secure the Palau-flagged tanker MT Honour 25, news portal Somalia Today reported.



Three Pakistani crew members and one Indian national were also wounded, it said.



Puntland is a semi-autonomous state of Somalia.



PMPF blamed the deaths on the Somali pirates holding the vessel off the coast of Puntland but did not provide details on how or when the crew members were killed.



According to the European Union's naval force EUNAVFOR, the vessel was hijacked in April while travelling towards Somalian capital, Mogadishu. It was carrying about 17 crew members, most of them Pakistani nationals, and a cargo of oil products.



As per BBC Somali, the crew comprised 10 Pakistanis, four Indonesians, one Indian, one Sri Lankan and a Myanmar national.



PMPF in a social media post on Tuesday said it "carried out a maritime operation off the coast of Dharin-baar, Bandar Beyla District, successfully rescuing the MT Honour 25 oil tanker, which had been hijacked by pirates".



The vessel is now safe and under Puntland government control, it said, adding that during the operation, 16 suspected pirates were apprehended, while operations to locate the remaining members continue. -- PTI