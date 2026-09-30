'If Oppn win, democracy zindabad; if they lose, EC murdabad'

17:00

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday attacked the Opposition over its allegations against the Election Commission and Electronic Voting Machines, saying, "If they win, democracy zindabad; if they lose, Election Commission murdabad", and termed the criticism a result of "frustration after defeat."



Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Chouhan said the electoral rolls should be purified and accused the Opposition of questioning democratic institutions after losing elections.



"If they win, it is democracy zindabad; if they lose, it is Election Commission murdabad. This is frustration after defeat," Chouhan said.



On demands by opposition leaders to conduct elections through ballot papers, the Union Minister said the Election Commission, being a constitutional body, would decide on the matter.



"The Election Commission will decide what needs to be done and what does not. It is a constitutional institution," he said.



Chouhan also questioned allegations against EVMs, citing instances where Congress won elections using the same machines.



"The whole world knows India's democracy and knows about EVMs. Look at how they blame EVMs for their defeat. How did Congress win in Karnataka? How did Congress win in Telangana? How did Congress win in Himachal?" he said.



Targeting the INDIA bloc over its protests against the Election Commission, Chouhan said, "There is no need to counter them; the public has no trust in them. They will only come out on the streets, but the truth is that they want to save dynasty, not democracy; they want to save one family."



On former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks over deciding leadership positions, Chouhan said the people decide who becomes the Prime Minister or Chief Minister.



"Will Mamata Banerjee decide who will be the Prime Minister or Chief Minister of the country or the state? The people of the country decide who becomes the Prime Minister and who becomes the Chief Minister. The person who receives the trust and votes of the people remains in office," he said.



Chouhan further said that leaders of the INDIA bloc should openly acknowledge Rahul Gandhi as their leader if they believe he should lead them.



"If, with their hand on their hearts and from their conscience, Akhilesh Yadav or any senior leader of the INDIA alliance says that Rahul is their leader, then I will accept it," he added. -- ANI