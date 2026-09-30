How Gyanesh Kumar became embroiled in a crisis of trust

For much of his 36-year career in India's bureaucracy, Gyanesh Kumar was the kind of official brought in to tackle difficult assignments.
At 62, however, he finds himself dealing with a very different kind of challenge. As the official overseeing elections in the world's most populous country, he is now having to defend not just decisions taken by his institution, but the way those decisions are made.
It is an unfamiliar position for a bureaucrat who spent decades largely away from public scrutiny, even while holding a series of posts involving some of the Indian government's most politically sensitive work.
For roughly a year, Kumar, India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), has faced mounting political pressure over a sweeping exercise to revise the country's electoral rolls, known as the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR.
The exercise began in Bihar last year before being extended to much of India. More than 130 million names have since been removed from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and federally administered territories -- equivalent to about 13% of the country's electorate.
The Election Commission says the exercise is aimed at identifying duplicate and ineligible entries while making sure that legitimate voters remain on the rolls. Opposition parties and activists, however, have argued that the process could leave eligible voters disenfranchised. Kumar and the commission have rejected allegations that the exercise is being used for political purposes.
This week, the controversy reached a new and more sensitive level: the Election Commission itself.
An investigation by The Indian Express reported that Kumar's two fellow Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over a 10-month period. According to the report, they questioned decisions and orders that they said had been issued without their knowledge.
The reported disagreements concerned some of the central issues surrounding the SIR, including the rules for adding or removing names from electoral rolls, changes to voter-registration procedures and access to a database containing information on hundreds of millions of voters.
The claims are particularly significant because the Election Commission is a three-member body, with disagreements ultimately settled by a majority.
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