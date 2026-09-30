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Gujarat HC denies temporary bail to Asaram to meet his ailing wife

Wed, 30 September 2026
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19:14
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A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Wednesday framed charges against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged 8.86-acre land fraud case, his lawyer said.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case in connection with the alleged illegal acquisition and transfer of the land in the Bargain area of the state capital.

"The special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court framed charges against the Jharkhand chief minister and now put the matter for trial," lawyer Sanjeev Sahay said.

Soren appeared through video conferencing.

Trial in the case will start, and witnesses will be examined. -- PTI

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