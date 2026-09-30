Flydubai rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel

22:43

The Flydubai rescue flight from Saudi Arabia has landed at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel, carrying passengers from an earlier diverted flydubai flight, The Times of Israel reported.



According to The Times of Israel, the rescue flight carried about 180 passengers from the diverted Tel Aviv-bound flight, most Israelis.



The Flydubai flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia after a violent altercation in the cockpit.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one of the pilots stabbed the other and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft with passengers on board.



In a statement, Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.



According to Netanyahu, another crew member then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft.



"I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster," he said.



The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia and all passengers were out of danger, said Netanyahu, who met his security chiefs to discuss the situation.



He also said the pilot who carried out the stabbing had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities.



The Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk.



The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.