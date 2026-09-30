Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Flydubai rescue flight from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel

Wed, 30 September 2026
Share:
22:43
image
The Flydubai rescue flight from Saudi Arabia has landed at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel, carrying passengers from an earlier diverted flydubai flight, The Times of Israel reported. 

According to The Times of Israel, the rescue flight carried about 180 passengers from the diverted Tel Aviv-bound flight, most Israelis.

The Flydubai flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia after a violent altercation in the cockpit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one of the pilots stabbed the other and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft with passengers on board.

In a statement, Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.

According to Netanyahu, another crew member then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft.

"I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster," he said.

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia and all passengers were out of danger, said Netanyahu, who met his security chiefs to discuss the situation.

He also said the pilot who carried out the stabbing had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities.

The Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

TOP STORIES

Gill-Rohit Unleash Record Blitz as India Hunt Down 406 to Sweep Series
Gill-Rohit Unleash Record Blitz as India Hunt Down 406 to Sweep Series

Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 223, the fastest ever ODI double ton, while Rohit Sharma scored a 75-ball 101, as India crushed the West Indies by eight wickets in the second match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI...

LIVE! Flydubai pilot stabbed on hijacked flight to Israel named
LIVE! Flydubai pilot stabbed on hijacked flight to Israel named

Gill Creates World Record, Blasts Fastest ODI Double Ton
Gill Creates World Record, Blasts Fastest ODI Double Ton

India skipper Shubman Gill (117 balls) surpasses teammate Ishan Kishan's record (126 balls) for the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket.

Flydubai hero captain who fought with co-pilot is Indian
Flydubai hero captain who fought with co-pilot is Indian

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a violent cockpit confrontation between an Indian captain and an Omani co-pilot, who was suspected of attempting to crash the aircraft.

'Dangerous': India warns citizens against joining Russian army
'Dangerous': India warns citizens against joining Russian army

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a strong advisory warning Indian nationals against joining the Russian armed forces, citing significant mortal dangers. The MEA noted instances of individuals seeking recruitment for monetary...