Flydubai pilot stabbed on hijacked flight to Israel named

23:06

An Indian captain who fought off his co-pilot on a Dubai-Tel Aviv Flydubai flight, has been named as Smit Machchhar.



Smit fought off his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, which had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, Israeli media reports said on Wednesday.



News website Ynet, citing Israeli officials, reported that the co-pilot was an Omani national and was suspected of trying to crash the aircraft. The Indian captain fought with him to prevent the aircraft from crashing, with Israeli passengers later helping subdue the co-pilot, the report said.



In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.



According to Netanyahu, another crew member then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft.



"I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster," he said.



The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia and all passengers were out of danger, said Netanyahu, who met his security chiefs to discuss the situation.



He also said the pilot who carried out the stabbing had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities.



The Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk.



The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.



Flydubai confirmed that the aircraft had experienced an in-flight "altercation" and landed safely in Tabuk. "The aircraft was successfully secured by on-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight, who diverted and landed the aircraft safely at Tabuk Airport (TUU). All passengers and crew are safe and accounted for," it said.