Ex-IAS officer found dead with throat slit at home in Bhopal

11:16

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A 70-year-old retired IAS officer, Rakesh Agarwal, was found dead with his throat slit at his home in Bhopal on Wednesday, police said.



An investigation was underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder, they said, adding that the role of a domestic help was suspected.



Police received information about the incident at around 5 am. The crime took place in Suraj Nagar under Ratibad police station area.



Agarwal lived in the house with his wife. At the time of the incident, she was asleep in another room, an official from Ratibad police station said.



Senior police officers reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. -- PTI