EC to review action taken on SIR decisions

15:25

The Election Commission is meeting on Wednesday evening to review a series of decisions taken last week, mostly on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.



Officials said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi will meet around 4.30 pm for the review meeting.



With questions being raised about its handling of the SIR exercise, the poll authority has decided that people will no longer have to appear for a hearing before poll officials for discrepancies in their SIR forms.



Also, in states where SIR has already been completed, the online version of Form 6 for new voters will not have the declaration seeking details of their parents in the last poll roll revision. PTI