Dubai-Israel flight emergency likely due to fight in cockpit

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-- Agencies

A commercial flight travelling from Dubai to Israel was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and made an emergency landing, briefly prompting fears that the aircraft might have been hijacked. Israel responded by scrambling fighter jets.The incident was reportedly caused by a dispute between the flight's two pilots, according to Israeli media citing security officials. All those on board were reported to be safe. The FlyDubai aircraft eventually landed at Tabuk, which serves as both a civilian airport and a military base.Publicly available flight-tracking data showed that the aircraft had issued an emergency alert.About two and a half hours into the flight from Dubai, the plane suddenly dropped from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in the space of roughly a minute, according to FlightRadar24. It then made an unusual loop near the Jordanian border before continuing towards Tabuk, where it landed about an hour later.A regional official familiar with the incident said a physical confrontation had broken out in the cockpit and appeared to have involved the pilots. The reason for the dispute was not immediately known.A second official confirmed that Israel had scrambled fighter jets after authorities feared the possibility of a hijacking involving an aircraft carrying dozens of Israeli citizens. The officials spoke anonymously because the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office later said the situation was under control and that Israeli authorities were working to arrange the passengers' return home.Emergency diversions caused by incidents involving crew members are unusual, although there have been previous cases. In 2022, two Air France pilots were suspended after getting into a fight in the cockpit during a Geneva-to-Paris flight. That aircraft, however, continued its journey and landed as scheduled.Passengers speaking by telephone to Israel's Channel 12 said they heard shouting from further forward in the cabin, where other passengers had apparently heard the confrontation between the pilots. They also described the aircraft dipping sharply before it eventually landed in Saudi Arabia.