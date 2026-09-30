DoorDash opens first India office in Hyderabad

13:43

US-based DoorDash, one of the world's leading local commerce platforms on Wednesday opened its talent hub here, its first India office.



The company is starting with 500 professionals and plans to scale its headcount to more than 3,000 within next two years, a company release said.



Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the facility alongside Ravi Inukonda, Chief Financial Officer at DoorDash, Jenna Kohnke, Senior Director, Workforce Strategy and Talent Acquisition Operations at DoorDash and Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to Telangana government.



The Hyderabad hub will initially house Customer Experience and Integrity (CXI) and General and Administrative teams, it said. Its CXI operation will be DoorDash's third internal CXI service centre globally.



The hub will support DoorDash's global operations and help deliver reliable experiences for consumers, merchants, and Dashers across DoorDash's geographies, it said.



Team members in Hyderabad will support a global platform that serves over 56 million monthly active consumers across geographies with a combined population reaching over one billion people, it further said.



Sridhar Babu said DoorDash choosing Hyderabad to build capabilities to drive its rapid growth is a strong validation of how the city has evolved as a global talent hub. -- PTI