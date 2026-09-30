Do you have orthosomnia?

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Sleep scores, magnesium supplements, white-noise machines -- something as basic as going to bed has become surprisingly complicated.The growing obsession with squeezing every possible benefit out of sleep has even acquired a name: "sleepmaxxing". But the pursuit of perfect sleep can itself become a problem, leading to what clinicians call "orthosomnia".The term is not formally recognised as a medical condition in the UK. Yet doctors have told the BBC that they are seeing signs of this kind of fixation among some patients. Some arrive at appointments armed with data from sleep trackers, convinced that the numbers show they have a sleep disorder when they do not.And there is an irony to the whole pursuit. By becoming preoccupied with sleeping perfectly, people may actually be making it harder for themselves to sleep, doctors warn.