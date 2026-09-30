Dhanraj Nathwani thanks Akhilesh after filing RS nomination as SP candidate

16:16

Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha nominee Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani on Wednesday thanked party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the "trust and confidence" placed in him after filing his nomination for the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI.



Nathwani filed his nomination papers in Lucknow in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, marking his entry into a new phase of public life.



Nathwani is Director of Reliance New Energy Limited and President of the Gujarat Cricket Association. His profile describes him as an industrialist and institutional strategist with responsibilities spanning manufacturing, infrastructure, new energy, defence and real estate.



According to his profile, Nathwani is a Board Member of Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited and oversees the Jamnagar manufacturing divisions as well as strategic responsibilities related to Reliance Jio in Gujarat. He also leads the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) vertical and oversees construction and infrastructure projects across the Reliance ecosystem.



In a post on X, Nathwani expressed his gratitude to the SP chief for nominating him as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh.



"I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honourable National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji for nominating me as the Samajwadi Party candidate for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh," Nathwani said.



Senior journalist Sheela Bhatt tweets on the nomination:



"Dhanraj is a deeply religious person. He is affable and humble young man but his candidature is just not about him or his family.



It's about the political trends his entry to Rajya Sabha will create.



It raises many interesting questions.



1- Is candidature of Dhanraj from @samajwadiparty, for RS seat, means @RIL_Updates and Mukesh Ambani are 'diversifying' openly their 'political interests'?



Or, is this a 'stand alone' move by the Nathwanis?



2- Lately, @RahulGandhi has, allegedly, softened up to the Ambanis and have not inserted the Ambani pic in the list of 'destroyers of Democracy' in his press conference. In view of it how will @INCIndia see the latest move by someone so important from the Reliance Group getting backing @samajwadiparty?



In UP it will have repercussions on @BJP4India and @INCIndia, both.



3- @samajwadiparty is all set to fight @BJP4India in the mahayuddh of Uttar Pradesh assembly election. How will @BJP4India and @RSSorg view the Reliance man standing on the opposite side in RS election from its arch rival SP?



4- This event tempts us to think of an unlikely situation, too! Post-UP election will @samajwadiparty get closer to the NDA?



Or, is the trend going exactly in an opposite direction?



5- Seeing the Reliance's young leader getting backing from @yadavakhilesh how will @myogiadityanath feel?



Will he be more insecure, now?



6- It's generally known that @DhanrajNathwani is one of the humblest personalities in the Reliance group. What's his own plan?



Why is he joining politics and why now? No doubt about it that this is Dhanraj's big leap forward.



7- How will @DhanrajNathwani candidature impact PDA - pichda, daily, alpasankhyak- politics of @yadavakhilesh?



8-What about well-known equations of the Nathwanis with the top leaders of @BJP4India?



9-Once more, this surprising nomination speaks about the intimidating impact of the corporate power in Indian politics. Will it change anything in national politics in 2029?



Is there any clue to 2029 hidden behind this move that the media is unable to decode?



10- Whatever is remaining of 'socialist' politics in Uttar Pradesh will be buried deep, finally, in this election.



11- @DhanrajNathwani is an excellent administrator and a trendsetter in his social work. Will he change @samajwadiparty drastically?



Is that @yadavakhilesh's agenda?



Chalo, interesting development just before highly important UP assembly election! Best wishes to @DhanrajNathwani for joining politics and aiming to be in the House of Elders, @40.'