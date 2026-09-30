Delhi bus gang-rape: DNA of accused found on girl's clothes

11:47

Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against two men accused of allegedly gang-raping a minor inside a moving sleeper bus that travelled from Greater Noida to Delhi in August, with forensic evidence, including DNA samples, forming a key part of the prosecution case.



The accused have been identified as a bus driver and conductor. The chargesheet has been filed before the Tis Hazari Court under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



According to the chargesheet, DNA profiles of the two accused matched biological samples recovered from the survivor's clothes and from the bus. Police said the forensic evidence, including semen and hair strands, was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination and the report has been annexed with the chargesheet.



The chargesheet, filed on September 18, runs into 398 pages and contains statements of 51 prosecution witnesses, according to reports. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet on September 24. The matter has been listed for arguments on charges on October 7.



Police have invoked provisions of the BNS relating to gang rape of a woman below 18 years of age, kidnapping, wrongful confinement and common intention, along with provisions of the POCSO Act relating to penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault.



According to the police investigation, the incident took place on the night of August 4 after the minor, who had travelled from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, boarded the sleeper bus near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida.



Police said the girl was attempting to reach a relative's residence in Noida's Sector 63 and was unfamiliar with the area. The bus allegedly stopped near her while she was waiting at Pari Chowk. -- ANI