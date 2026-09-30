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'Dangerous path': Govt warns Indians against joining Russian military

Wed, 30 September 2026
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory on Wednesday for Indians travelling to Russia, cautioning them against seeking recruitment in the Russian armed forces, and advised that individuals should consider the gravity of such actions and understand the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to.

In its advisory, the MEA also said it has "come across numerous instances wherein individuals are willingly seeking out offers to join the Russian armed forces with an understanding that they would be able to avail concomitant monetary benefits, and later secure release by approaching the Indian government".

"It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the government," the advisory said.

The MEA underlined that the Indian government remains "continuously engaged" with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces.

The advisory further said Indian nationals are advised to "exercise due diligence" before accepting job offers from such agents who are not registered with the MEA.

"It has also come to our notice that foreign nationals are being recruited to serve in the Russian armed forces by non-public entities including voluntary groups," the MEA cautioned.

The ministry has regularly called upon Indians to stay away from job offers that are "fraught" with risks.

"We are continuing to see reports about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces. Government has on several occasions over the past two years underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and advised Indian citizens from time to time to be cautious while pursuing job opportunities abroad and not get lured by any job offers from unverified individuals," the advisory said.

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